Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

5 minutes

That’s how long I wait.

After that I’ll leave the call and write a note asking if anything got in their way.

I always give a second chance. But not a third.

Fortunately, that rule is rarely needed.

How do you handle late comers and no-shows?

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

The Art of Listening

Hi, I’m back from my summer sabbatical. Let’s start by catching up with some news for my german speaking friends: There’s a new book out

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.