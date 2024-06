It’s not “we, the leaders“ and “you, the team.”

It’s “us, together.”

Watch for language that separates you from the team. It can be subtle, but it’s almost always there.

It could be in the way you express what you want, what you expect, what you value, etc. …

… and it separates the team from yourself …

… when, actually, you’re in this together.

How do you create that sense?