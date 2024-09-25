What would your greatest achievement look like without the people that have your back?

It’s easy to think that the big breakthroughs happen in isolation. People love the idea of the stroke of insight. But in reality, they come to life through the contributions of others—people who challenge you, support you, and push you to see things differently.

Your best work happens when you have people around you who believe in the vision and help shape it into something greater than you could have imagined alone.

So here’s to the ones who ask the tough questions, refine the details, and stay with you through every iteration. Because without them, none of it happens.

I’ve been fortunate enough to have this team around me when writing The PATH to Strategic Impact. You know who you are. I’ve thanked each of you individually. You’re phenomenal!

Who has your back?