Why musicians almost missed the record revolution (and why that matters to you)

When recorded music emerged, many musicians saw it as a threat. If people could listen anytime, anywhere, why would they still come to live performances?

→ They feared it would devalue their craft.

→ They worried it would shrink their audiences.

→ They thought it might ruin them.

Turns out, the opposite happened.

Recorded music didn’t replace live performances. It made them more valuable.

It introduced artists to people who never would have discovered them otherwise.

It turned local stars into global icons.

It sparked an explosion of creativity and innovation.

Here’s the flip they were missing:

They thought music was about the moment.

But it’s really about connection.

Recorded music gave people a way to connect with music even when they couldn’t be there in person.

A way to fall in love with an artist’s work long before ever buying a ticket.

A way to keep a song alive beyond the stage.

Recorded music allowed musicians and audiences to connect beyond the moment.

So, why am I telling you this?

Because these flips exist everywhere.

And perhaps they’re keeping your message from making a bigger impact.

The new app that changes how you collaborate.

The new strategy that changes how you make choices.

The new idea that changes how you manage projects.

How often do we push harder to persuade people they’re wrong instead of flipping the way they see things? What’s the deeper truth in your message that they haven’t seen yet?

The moment they recognize the deeper truth, they don’t need convincing anymore.

It resonates. And it spreads.

Want to find the right flip for your message? That’s exactly what my new workbook, “How to Say It So It Matters,” helps you do. It’s free for everyone who owns “The PATH to Strategic Impact” and only $5 for everyone else.

Keep lighting the path!