Bad timing

Timing can make or break your communication.

You might have the perfect message for your audience.

A message they would normally totally fall in love with.

But when you meet them at the wrong time, you could be out of luck and the message doesn’t land at all.

This ancient truth popped up when I was standing in the mudflats during our trip to the sea.

At this part of the North Sea, you’re out of luck if you came for surfing when it’s low tide. In fact, when it’s low tide you can walk over to “Spiekeroog”, an island that’s more than 6km away. That’s how far the water goes back.

If you would offer me surfing at that time, I wouldn’t care. There’s just no use in insisting that your surfing school is the best. It’s not going to resonate, no matter how hard you try to persuade me.

But a couple of hours later, it’s a completely different game.

When is the right time for your message?