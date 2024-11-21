Book a call
The real reason

J. P. Morgan once said that “every man has two reasons for doing anything: a good reason and the real reason.”

So, if your pitch is not getting you the results that you hoped for, could it be that you’re focusing too much on the good reasons?

If you care for what you do, you’ll always have enough good reasons that speak for you.

But.

Is this really how the decision maker makes the choice?

The real reason is why they choose you. The good reasons are merely there to justify the choice.

So focus on the real reason first. Understand what truly matters to them.

Once you’ve figured that out, you’ll always have enough good reasons that support it.

