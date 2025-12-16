Champions keep playing



Two ways to read this statement.

Only one makes you a champion. The other leads to burnout.

Many people read this and think it means this: Just keep going long enough and success will follow.

That’s persistency.

Some would call it consistency.

What it mostly does is produce effort.

Sometimes results.

And very often burnout.

Because if you just stubbornly keep playing, doing what you’ve always done, you’ll get the results you’ve always got.

It’s the second line that makes the difference.

You keep playing, yes.

But with every repetition you tweak and adapt.

Maybe just a little bit.

But that’s the magic.

You keep getting it right – as opposed to stubbornly being right.

That’s how you become a champion when you keep playing.

But wait, there’s another important aspect here.

The word “it”.

Because: can you say what “it” is for you?

What do you want to get right?

What do you want to be a champion in?

Surprisingly few leaders can articulate that for themselves. Or for their team.

But if you can’t, how do you know what to adapt? So you can finally reach it?

Start there: Articulate what you want to get right, in the most plain and simple words you can find.

Then keep playing until you get it right.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael