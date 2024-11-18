The Problem with Business Books Today

Most business books are way too long.

The problem isn’t the number of pages.

It’s the amount of repetition.

The first chapter grabs you, maybe the second adds something new… but soon after, you’re thinking, ‘Thanks, but I’m reading this now for the fifth time!’

Take a look at your book shelf. How many of the books did you finish?

But why does this happen? Why, of all genres, are books that are made for business people (who are short on time and value brevity) often so repetitive?

Simple answer? Publishers.

They insist a book has to be thick enough to look important. They’ll tell you ‘a short book doesn’t look serious,’ or ‘it won’t justify the price tag.’ In fact, most publishers won’t even read book proposals for books below 35k words.

But longer isn’t better. Longer is exhausting.

When you force an idea to stretch beyond its natural length, it loses impact. Instead of sharpening the message, you blunt it.

The value of a book isn’t in how many pages it has. It’s in how much it leaves behind – in your mind, in your work, in your life.

That’s why my new book is short. It’s concise and clear. No fluff. No filler.

Because you’re not paying for the weight of the paper. You’re paying for the impact of the idea.