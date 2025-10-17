The price of focus

Focus is wildly popular in theory, but immediately suspicious in practice.

Here’s how focus efforts typically unfold:

Day 1

“Focus on X is our top priority this year.”

Week 2

“Let’s define what focus actually means.”

Week 4

“Okay, so maybe we don’t need to decide today…”

Week 6

“We should keep all options open. Focus doesn’t mean being rigid.”

Week 8

“Maybe ambiguity is a strategic asset.”

Month 3

“Anyway, focus is important. But so is flexibility.”

Month 6

“Our vision is to pursue all opportunities while staying agile.”

And just like that, we’re back in the same unfocused mess as always.

The problem is, focus means making choices. Taking a stand. Committing to something. Leaving other things off the table.

In other words, it has a price not everyone is willing to pay.

Are you?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael