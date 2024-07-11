Book a call
The opposite

Great communication can give hope.
Bad communication can destroy it.

I can’t repeat this often enough: Bad communication is not just a little worse than great communication, it’s the complete opposite.

It’s not a litte less unifying, it crushes team morale.

It’s not a little less inspiring, it leads to inaction.

It’s not a little less relational, it damages relationships.

So, whenever you ask yourself whether it’s worth the effort to invest in your communication, that’s the reason.

It’s worth it.

Every. Single. Time.

