The opposite

Great communication can give hope.
Bad communication can destroy it.
I can’t repeat this often enough: Bad communication is not just a little worse than great communication, it’s the complete opposite.
It’s not a litte less unifying, it crushes team morale.
It’s not a little less inspiring, it leads to inaction.
It’s not a little less relational, it damages relationships.
So, whenever you ask yourself whether it’s worth the effort to invest in your communication, that’s the reason.
It’s worth it.
Every. Single. Time.