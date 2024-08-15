What truly sets apart an effective communicator?

In a recent interview for the Authority Magazine, Athalia Monae, dug deep with me on this question.

My take is that an effective communicator makes us see things in a way that we cannot unsee them anymore. The words they use are so irresistibly clear that the brain says it makes sense and the gut agrees. Ideally, their words are so strong that they lead to change.

But of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. How do you actually achieve this? In exploring that question, Athalia and I covered so many important aspects, including 5 essential tipps for becoming an effective communicator.

The interview was released while I was away but I thought you might still be interested in it. Check out the full text here.

PS: Another article I was recently interviewed for was on Effective Workplace Communication and published in the BuiltIn Magazine (interview by Jeff Rumage).