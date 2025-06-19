The mystical art of storytelling

The new season of my podcast “Irresistible Communication” is starting soon. Maybe a good time to catch up on the 289 episodes so far. Over the coming weeks, I’ll occasionally highlight some of the best so far.

Here’s a snippet from episode 281 that resonated really well with listeners. It debunks the myth that storytelling is a mystical art:

Contrary to what some storytelling coaches want you to believe, there’s only one thing you need to really understand about storytelling. And it’s this question:

What happens next?

I mean, of course, you can say a lot more about storytelling. For example, the hero’s journey is a great concept. Or the show don’t tell principle is useful advice. But in the end, all of that is optional because the only thing that matters is whether your audience is curious to learn more.

If you nail that, it doesn’t matter whether it’s through the hero’s journey or some other fancy framework.

Storytelling really isn’t a mystical art locked behind gates of complexity. At its core, it’s simple, straightforward and something anyone can absolutely do. Just tap into your audience’s curiosity! That’s it.

