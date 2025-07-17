Surrounded by incompetence



Ever been in that meeting?

You ask a simple clarifying question.

And suddenly you feel like you’ve stepped on a landmine.

The Diva glares.

Sighs.

Rolls their eyes.

And makes you feel like asking was a crime.

Which it was, of course, not.

The worst thing you can do now is defend yourself.

A Diva’s outburst is about them, not you.

Their ego.

Their need to look untouchable.

To protect that they’re putting on a show.

So they can step into the starlight and appear untouchable, the one who “sees through” everyone else.

If you jump in to defend yourself, you are playing exactly the role they want you to play.

You are on their stage.

You play their game.

A game you can’t win.

The more you explain or justify, the brighter their starlight gets and the deeper you sink in that unforgiving spotlight with all eyes on you.

The better move is simple:

Don’t play.

Let their comment hang there without fuel.

And then gently direct the conversation back to the work.

Let everyone see that this is not about ego.

It’s about progress.

Have you met a Diva?

How do you deal with them?

Keep lighting the path!