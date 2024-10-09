An earthquake of an aha

Many people think about aha moments as these sudden flashes of brilliance, much like a lightning bolt from the sky.

But I tend to think that it’s much more like an earthquake, where there’s a lot happening beneath the surface before that moment of revelation.

When you think about it like this, you realize that it’s actually not really what you say that creates the aha, but much more what the audience feels when they finally connect the dots.

You’ve planted the seeds in their minds, but it was their brains who made them bloom.

What this also means is that the best aha moments happen when you don’t over explain, when you leave them the space to make their own leaps, when you give them time to let it brew up to that moment where it finally erupts.

Have you tried that?