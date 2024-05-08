Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

The moment my career started

My career started after a heartbreaking moment.

I had just witnessed an idea die.

An idea that could have changed the world but didn’t because no-one cared to communicate it properly.

No-one cared for finding better words.
Words that would get people’s attention.
Explain it in plain and simple terms.
Relate to people’s problems.
And get to the point.

Without the right words people didn’t pay attention.

And so no-one cared for the idea itself.

It couldn’t make an impact.

It was forgotten.

Simply forgotten.

But forgotten ideas die.

We’ll never know whether that idea would really have changed the world. But we do know that the only ideas that get a chance to change the world are the ones that people pay attention to.

The chances will greatly increase if you care for the words you use to explain the idea.

Some 16 years ago I started to write my blog from this observation. Today, leaders from around the globe who care for the words they use access it daily to help their ideas make a bigger impact.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Envy

But this company has a much larger marketing department. But this CEO is much more extroverted. But our competition is backed by venture captial. But

Read »

The proud hustler

The hustler is proud of that they made it. They worked the night through and hit the submit button one minute before the deadline. Which

Read »

Status boosters

When you pass a new information along and when that information is in line with your reputation then the mere act of passing along can

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.