Every evening at dusk, the lighthouse keeper climbed the same narrow steps and lit the lamp.

Visitors sometimes asked why the light didn’t adjust its beam as conditions changed.

Would it not help, they asked, if more water were lit?

The keeper would listen, nod, and say very little. Just this:

If the light changed, how would a sailor know whether the shore had moved or the beam had?

On stormy nights, the keeper noticed something else.

No one ever asked for a wider beam then.

No one suggested adjustments or improvements.

They only asked one thing.

That the light stayed on.

And that was enough.

How precise does your message make the direction of your organization?

And how consistently do you send it out?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael