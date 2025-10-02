You know what always gets a laugh? When someone suggests that leaders should speak more heartfelt.

People roll their eyes. They picture cheesy speeches. They hear syrupy words that feel fake. And they think, “That’s not for me. I’m here to get things done.”

But here’s the paradox:

→ The very leaders who dismiss it are often the ones who care the most.

They just never let that care show.

They talk about efficiency, KPIs, and shareholder value. All the while, what keeps them awake at night is something very different:

their team,

their customers,

their reputation,

their legacy.

The tragedy is not that they don’t care.

The tragedy is that nobody else can feel it.

And when people can’t feel it, they don’t follow.

The problem might be a misunderstanding about what heartfelt actually means.

Heartfelt communication is not about layering on emotional fluff. It’s not about adding dramatic pauses or swelling background music.

It’s about something far simpler, and far braver:

Using words you actually believe in about the things you deeply care for.

Words that reveal what truly matters to you.

Words that make it impossible to mistake what you stand for.

Because when your team hears those words, they hear more than a leader. They hear a human being they can trust. They hear a direction that feels real. They hear a reason to care as much as you do.

So if you laugh off heartfelt communication, you’re not avoiding weakness. You might be avoiding the very strength that would make people want to walk the path with you.

That’s the irony.

Heartfelt is not soft.

It is the hardest, clearest, and most powerful form of leadership communication.

And that’s why it’s crucial to the four PATH principles.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael