The Diva


Are you there went it matters most?
The Diva has their very own definition of what that means.

They show up when the spotlight is brightest.
Not when the work is hardest.

They arrive just in time to claim the credit.
But somehow never in time to carry the weight.

You’ll hear them say things like:
→ “It was my vision all along.”
→ “I gave the final push.”
→ “They couldn’t have done it without me.”

But of course, they weren’t there when:
→ The team wrestled through dead ends.
→ The deadline loomed and no answers came.
→ People showed up for each other when no one was watching.

The Diva skips the struggle.
But they love the stage.

And if you’re not careful, they’ll rewrite the story.
Turning the team’s grit into their genius.

But the real problem is … it stops being about the work.

Suddenly, it’s about who gets the spotlight.
And that’s when progress stalls.

How do you keep the focus on progress when The Diva shows up?

What’s worked for you?

Keep lighting the path!

