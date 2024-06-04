From a communication angle, influence is a pretty simple game: Whoever tells the better story wins.

It’s not the best intentions, the most accurate facts, or the most complete analysis.

It’s the best story.

Which means that if you care for the facts, the arguments, and the analyses, you need to get better at weaving them into a compelling story.

If you don’t, the facts remain facts … while other people’s stories connect to the audience.

PS: We need, of course, an understanding of what makes a story “better”. Would love to hear your take on that!