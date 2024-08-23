Some businesses still live by the belief that a “thank you” is for amateurs. Professionals don’t need a “thank you” because that’s what the money is for.

Logically that makes sense:

You do the work, I give you the money. We’re square.

Professionals handle things professionally. Get used to it.

And yet.

A “thank you” is one of the easiest ways to give your team a feeling of being seen.

It costs nothing to give.

It can mean the world when you receive it.

Even if you’re a professional.

Even if you know it’s not required.

Even more when it’s not expected.

It turns the transaction into an interaction.

It makes business feel a little more human.

Can you push through and deliver without a “thank you”? Certainly.

Does it feel better with the occasional one? I bet that’s true for almost everyone.

But in the end, it’s a choice, of course: you can cultivate a culture of strict duty, or one where excellence is driven by recognition and encouragement.

Who did you offer a “thank you” recently although it wasn’t required?