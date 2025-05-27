Tired of meetings that go nowhere?
Now you can win them.
Introducing: Strategically Speaking – The Card Game
The only game where saying absolutely nothing… strategically… can make you the MVP of the boardroom.
→ Master the art of vague clarity!
→ Deploy buzzwords like “synergy,” “leverage,” and “quick wins” for maximum confusion!
→ Form alliances by agreeing with everyone, without committing to anything.
Win rounds by:
✔ Repeating the last speaker, but slower.
✔ Interrupting with “Just to build on that…”
✔ Calling for alignment without defining what it means.
Perfect for:
✔ Execs who never say what they mean
✔ Middle managers with a dream
✔ New hires who just want to survive the all-hands
Early praise for the game:
“Finally, a game that captures the thrill of saying a lot without revealing anything!”
— Janine, Director of Strategic Flexibility
“I haven’t felt this aligned since our last offsite.”
— Regional VP of Vibes
“If you’ve ever survived a meeting by nodding strategically, this is your moment to shine.”
— The Official Guide to Executive Survival
“Dangerously close to real life. We laughed. We cried. We made no decisions.”
— Corporate Culture Monthly
Warning: Game may cause actual progress if players forget to stay vague.
Play at your own risk.
Good luck!