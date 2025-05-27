Subscribe

Strategically Speaking

Tired of meetings that go nowhere?
Now you can win them.


Introducing: Strategically Speaking – The Card Game
The only game where saying absolutely nothing… strategically… can make you the MVP of the boardroom.

→ Master the art of vague clarity!
→ Deploy buzzwords like “synergy,” “leverage,” and “quick wins” for maximum confusion!
→ Form alliances by agreeing with everyone, without committing to anything.

Win rounds by:
✔ Repeating the last speaker, but slower.
✔ Interrupting with “Just to build on that…”
✔ Calling for alignment without defining what it means.

Perfect for:
✔ Execs who never say what they mean
✔ Middle managers with a dream
✔ New hires who just want to survive the all-hands

Early praise for the game:
“Finally, a game that captures the thrill of saying a lot without revealing anything!”
— Janine, Director of Strategic Flexibility

“I haven’t felt this aligned since our last offsite.”
— Regional VP of Vibes

“If you’ve ever survived a meeting by nodding strategically, this is your moment to shine.”
— The Official Guide to Executive Survival

“Dangerously close to real life. We laughed. We cried. We made no decisions.”
— Corporate Culture Monthly

Warning: Game may cause actual progress if players forget to stay vague.
Play at your own risk.

Good luck!

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

Kind of remarkable

The Blue Man Group is kind of remarkable. Actually, it’s two kinds of remarkable: “built in” and “on top”. Built in remarkable is the way

Read »

The prerequisite

A question that’s not asked nearly often enough when preparing a speech: So what? Your talk can be… factually correct,… logically structured,… accompanied by beautifully

Read »