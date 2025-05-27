Tired of meetings that go nowhere?

Now you can win them.



Introducing: Strategically Speaking – The Card Game

The only game where saying absolutely nothing… strategically… can make you the MVP of the boardroom.

→ Master the art of vague clarity!

→ Deploy buzzwords like “synergy,” “leverage,” and “quick wins” for maximum confusion!

→ Form alliances by agreeing with everyone, without committing to anything.

Win rounds by:

✔ Repeating the last speaker, but slower.

✔ Interrupting with “Just to build on that…”

✔ Calling for alignment without defining what it means.

Perfect for:

✔ Execs who never say what they mean

✔ Middle managers with a dream

✔ New hires who just want to survive the all-hands

Early praise for the game:

“Finally, a game that captures the thrill of saying a lot without revealing anything!”

— Janine, Director of Strategic Flexibility

“I haven’t felt this aligned since our last offsite.”

— Regional VP of Vibes

“If you’ve ever survived a meeting by nodding strategically, this is your moment to shine.”

— The Official Guide to Executive Survival

“Dangerously close to real life. We laughed. We cried. We made no decisions.”

— Corporate Culture Monthly

Warning: Game may cause actual progress if players forget to stay vague.

Play at your own risk.

Good luck!