The stories that change the world are stories that get told.

No matter how groundbreaking your story is,

it can’t change the world until you tell it.

If you don’t tell yours,

other people’s stories will fill the void.

They are not flawless, either.

They are not perfectly eloquent.

But they get told.

That’s why they change the world.

The people behind these stories started to tell them.

Somewhere. Often in an unpolished form.

But they told it.

That’s why they change the world.

You can always polish it later.

Listen to the feedback and tweak it.

But you need to tell it.

That’s how you change the world.

So, what’s your story?

We’d love to hear it.