Space for Truth

The higher you rise, the quieter the truth becomes.

Which is a problem if you want to lead with clarity.

It only works if you’re hearing what you need to hear.

It’s not that people stop knowing the truth.

Or that they would even be dishonest.

But they only give you a filtered version.

Because your role has changed.

Your title alone makes people second-guess themselves.

Your presence shapes the conversation before you say a word.

Even if you invite honesty, people hesitate.

“Is this really safe to say?”

“Do they really want to hear this?”

If you don’t notice this early, the conversation empties out.

You stop hearing what matters most.

And start hearing only what feels safe to share.

The usual advice won’t change that.

“My door’s alway open.” ← Yeah, but what happens when I’m out again?

“Don’t hesitate to speak up.” ← Yeah, but what happens when I actually do?

You want to prove it’s welcome.

→ When someone raises a difficult point, and you lean in with curiosity — not defensiveness.

→ When you thank people for uncomfortable feedback, instead of brushing it aside.

→ When you share uncomfortable truths yourself, showing it’s safe to speak openly here.

In other words, you go first. When you signal that you welcome uncomfortable truths, people start to trust you with theirs.

They learn:

This is safe.

This is valued.

This matters.

That’s when meaningful conversations happen. After you create the space for them.

Keep lighting the path!