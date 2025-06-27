Simply you

Sometimes we’re so busy becoming someone that we forget to just be someone.
After all the growth, the learning, the striving …
what if today you took a day off from it and allowed yourself to simply be?
Maybe that’s enough sometimes.
Enjoy your day!
Sometimes we’re so busy becoming someone that we forget to just be someone.
After all the growth, the learning, the striving …
what if today you took a day off from it and allowed yourself to simply be?
Maybe that’s enough sometimes.
Enjoy your day!
Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.
I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).
Does your team love the work they do? Do they love what they do? How they do it? Why they do it? Have you asked
Leaders don’t need a title and not every leader carries a title. You become a leader by lighting a path in a way that others
A great way to improve your communication is to listen to your customer-facing teams, such as sales, tech support, or social media managers. If you