Simple ideas

Did you ever struggle to get a simple idea across? This might explain why …

We’re so good at adding stuff to our ideas. For example:

Among the most popular stuff is fancy words to make it sound more spectacular.

We use complex, industry-specific terms that sound eloquent but might not be understood by everyone.

We include more information than necessary to make us sound professional but that might overwhelm or confuse the audience.

We try to address too many concepts at once instead of focusing on a single, clear message.

We load the explanation with what-if scenarios and edge cases before we’ve made the idea itself clear.

But how often does this actually make our ideas easier to understand?

If we want others to get our idea, it’s often best to just say what the idea is in the simplest way.

