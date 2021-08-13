I think one of the most important findings is that while the pandemic really disrupted a lot of businesses, for many of them it was more like a wake-up call.

We found that up to 76% of the businesses are looking positively into the next decade. So, although 84% of all businesses say that the world has changed irreversibly, most of them are looking optimistically into the future.

From the share of the 24% who look pessimistically into the future, the majority is looking very pessimistically into the future, seeing the future as an existential threat for at least the next couple of years.

This revealed something I believe. The pandemic was a very disruptive wake-up call, focusing companies on what they have postponed for years – or decades: caring about a true digitization or a true integration within a global networked market and other things.

This wake-up call pushed a lot of businesses to really rethink their position in the market and to strengthen their abilities and their business model.

Which is another interesting point because 60% of all businesses are currently working on their business model. Partly these are minor changes, adjustments towards current situations in regards to hybrid work and changing customer behaviour. But we also see businesses who really need to reinvent how they are doing things, for example in the financial industry.