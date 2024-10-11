My secret second life

I don’t speak about this often on this platform, but I live a second life in which I run a business with my wife, Stephanie.

So, here’s a little secret. I actually published two new books this year, not one.

I’ve told you a lot about “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. But nothing about the other one.

It’s a children’s book.

Six years ago, Stephanie and I launched “The Grumbletroll”, one of Germany’s beloved children’s book series. (The original German name is even cuter: “Der Grolltroll”.)



This year, we released volume 6 of the series. It’s called “Jetzt reicht’s!” (“Enough is enough!”) and I think it’s important and timely.

How often do we just let the selfish guys get away with their recklessness? How often do we tolerate them crossing boundaries? We think we’re being empathetic or the “bigger person” in the room. But we’re really just reinforcing their bad behavior.

It’s important to learn early that we need to speak up when boundaries are crossed. Enough is enough! This is my space and you ought to respect that.

The little Grumbletroll and his friends learn this when they go to the amazing new playground, only to be greeted by a group of reckless bullies. The situation escalates until the Grumbletroll does what he does best. He erupts. But this time for a very good reason. He sets the boundary in his own unmistakable style.

Hope you and your kids like it!

PS: The books are co-authored by us and Barbara van den Speulhof, illustrated by Stephan Pricken, and published by Coppenrath. Volumes 1-4 are available in English (and many other languages).