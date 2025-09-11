Most communicators get aha moments wrong

They think an aha is the reward for building this flawless argument.

Neatly stacked.

Logically airtight.

And sure, logic matters. People need to understand what you’re saying.

But.

Understanding is not enough. It’s only half the deal.

The other half is how it feels.

Does it resonate? Does it feel like it belongs in their world, not just in your head?

The real aha moment is when those two sides snap together.

When it makes sense and it feels right.

When the gut screams “yes” and the mind marvels at how it all just falls into place.

That’s when the penny drops.

That’s when the light bulb goes on.

You’re missing out if you focus on the rational side alone.

And honestly, chances are you’ll never truly move anyone.

Because most people don’t live in arguments.

They live in feelings, ambitions, and (yes) fears.

If you don’t reach them at this level, you won’t reach them at all.

But reach them at both levels and the aha is almost inevitable.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael