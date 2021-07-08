Jobien Hekking

The main thing is to keep knowledge transfer as much out of the meeting as possible. If there is knowledge to be transferred, do that before the meeting starts. For instance, if you want to discuss a vision, you can have well shot interviews with the expert or with the boss who explains what the vision is, or a draft version of it. And then everyone can respond to that before the meeting starts. Or they can think of their questions so that at the meeting, they can start sharing the questions and the facilitator can just ask the speaker to respond to that. This way, you have a nice interaction instead of just a lecture.

Also, using breakout rooms is a great way to make sure that everyone can talk and think at the same time and share their knowledge at the same time.

And when you debrief in the chat or in a harvest document, then you really have everyone on board and they’re so present that they have a very deep and valuable connection and they burst with energy.