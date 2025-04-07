Scrum Masters get underestimated all the time.

“You just run the meetings, right?”

“You’re kind of like the project manager?”

Wrong.

You’re the one who notices the silence when someone’s holding back.

Who spots the tension that doesn’t show on Jira.

Who asks the question no one else dares to ask.

You don’t just run meetings.

You shape safety.

You unblock more than tasks, you unblock people.

Every sprint, you see the patterns:

who speaks, who hesitates, which topics get sidestepped.

And you do something about it.

You ask the questions leaders don’t always like.

You challenge teams to look beyond the sprint and think bigger.

It’s invisible work.

But it changes everything.

The next time someone asks what you do, try this:

“I don’t run the team. I help them run smarter.”

And that’s leadership right there.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: I’m giving a keynote at this year’s Scrum Day. Would love to see you there. It’s a fantastic lineup of sessions and an inspiring mix of people.