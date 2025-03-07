How to listen for the right words

People won’t tell you what the right words are.

But their reaction will.

When do they lean in?

When do their eyes light up?

When do they say, “Tell me more!”?

That’s signal.

And when do they check out?

When do their eyes glaze over?

When do they say nothing – and mean it?

That’s noise.

Most communicators double down on their favorite part. But because it contains too much noise, they need to crank up the volume. Persuade harder.

The best communicators double down on what their audience favors. They refine until only signal remains.

That’s how they can speak so calmly and still resonate strongly.

If you’ve ever felt like someone’s reading your mind because they found all the right words, perhaps that’s what was going on.

Of course, they didn’t read your mind.

They just paid attention.

