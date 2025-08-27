How to Lead with Clarity in a System That Won’t Let You

(This post is also available as a podcast. Click here if you prefer to listen.)

I’m sure you’ve had this meeting:

It’s Tuesday morning.

Everyone knows the truth.

The product is late.

The scope keeps growing.

And the resources never arrive.

But what do you hear?

“We’re monitoring the situation.”

“The plan can’t be changed now.”

And, of course, silence.

And you sit there thinking:

REALLY? AGAIN?

It’s totally obvious.

For everyone.

This isn’t gonna work.

But nobody dares to say it.

That’s “the system” at work.

Nobody actively created it.

Nobody wanted it.

But once it’s there, it takes over.

It promotes the smooth talker:

The one who always sounds confident, even when they have nothing to say.

It rewards the cautious one:

The one who never risks a word that could be held against them, because they avoid blame.

But the brave one?

The one who dares to name the elephant in the room, who says what everyone is actually thinking?

They get sidelined.

It’s maddening.

Because it doesn’t just happen once.

It’s not one bad meeting. It’s everywhere.

The steering committee.

The project update.

The all-hands.

Twenty minutes of talking without saying a single thing that matters.

Everyone nodding along.

And still … nothing changes.

Or worse, lip service on the surface while actions go the opposite way.

Here’s the worst part.

(Or is it the best?)

You care too much to play along.

You can’t stand the empty words.

You can’t stand the politics.

You can’t stand the fog.

But you also can’t just go rogue.

You can’t afford to get sidelined.

You can’t risk your voice being dismissed as “too direct” or “not a team player.”

So what do you do?

The more you watch it, the more maddening it becomes. You know what needs to be said and done, but it feels like the system just won’t let you.

The big question is: Can you even lead with clarity in that system?

That’s exactly what we’ll dig into at our live session:

How to Lead with Clarity in a System That Won’t Let You

We’re going to look straight at these moments. The moments when the system rewards the wrong people, protects the wrong things, and punishes the very clarity that could move everyone forward.

If you’ve ever sat in that meeting, biting your tongue, feeling the outrage build inside you—this session is for you.

Bring your frustration. Bring your questions.

We’ll give you practical tools to handle these situations in the moment.

Details and registration here:

https://michaelgerharz.com/live

Hope to see you there.