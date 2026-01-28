Why no one cares for your differentiation

I usually take a lot of heat for this position: No one cares for your differentiation.

“Being different” is often positioned as the superior alternative to “being better” and the argument usually is that different puts you in a category of your own.

I call BS.

Most customers actually run away from different. In most situations, people will much rather choose something familiar.

If only because different is risky. What if it doesn’t work? What if it breaks? What will my peers think? … to name just the three most obvious concerns.

Most people are naturally risk aware. They follow “different” only when others have gone first.

However, I’m not arguing for “being better” (although I do believe that being truly better serves you way more than most people realize).

The real game changer is “being specific.”

If you solve

a very specific pain that

a very specific group of people has

in a very specific situation,

then that will almost certainly intrigue them.

And (just in case that’s not obvious) it will automatically make you different (but as a side effect).

Different focuses you on the competition.

Specific focuses you on the customer.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael