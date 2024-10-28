Inspire action where others struggle to command

Imagine a leader who doesn’t give a single direct order.

Not one.

But every day, their team lines up, ready to go above and beyond. No need to push. No need for reminders.

I saw this with a client once. Let’s call him Tom.

Tom didn’t walk into a room with a plan on a whiteboard and a checklist for everyone to follow. Instead, he’d show up with questions – simple, maybe even naive – and a spark in his eye.

“What do you think is possible here?” he’d ask.

And then he’d listen, really listen.

For hours, if needed.

Most leaders can’t stand the idea of “not knowing,” but Tom understood that people respond when you make space for their ideas.

When you make them the heroes of the journey.

He didn’t have to push; people wanted to move forward. They felt trusted, and that was the real catalyst. Every goal he reached, they achieved together—not because he commanded it, but because he cared.

And that’s the irony, isn’t it? When we hold back from commanding, we make space for something stronger to take root:

→ ownership

→ trust

→ loyalty

So, the question becomes: Do we have the courage to hold back?

Tom’s impact wasn’t through his own cleverness or force; he inspired by making his team feel seen and valued.

But here’s the catch: His curiosity was real. He truly cared for their perspective. And that made his team feel like the architects of their success rather than the builders of his.

Interestingly, Tom didn’t use “inspiring” words – not in the usual sense. No stirring speeches, no lofty vision statements. Instead, he chose words that were simple but powerful:

→ “What do you think?”

→ “What do you need?”

→ “What are we missing?”

Inspiring words don’t have to be grand. The words that make all the difference are often the humblest ones: “I trust you.” “What’s possible?”

Because when people hear words like those, they know you’re not just leading them—you’re counting on them.

And that changes everything.