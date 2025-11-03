Subscribe

How to get people moving

Isn’t it strange how often force is mistaken for influence?

If people are not moving, leaders push harder.
Raise the stakes.
Raise the volume.

But by doing so they create counter-force. Resistance.

And so, even if people will eventually move, it costs so much energy on both sides. Simply exhausting.

Others play a very different game.

They do not force movement.
They make direction unmistakably clear.
In a way that makes sense and feels right for the team.

Movement becomes the natural response.

Don’t persuade harder, resonate stronger!

And keep lighting the path,
Michael

