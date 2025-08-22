Subscribe

Love, according to marketing

No-one ever gets tired of hearing “I love you”.
But marketers? They say: “Love me!”

Followed by: "Have you subscribed to my newsletter?"

Hm. What could possibly go wrong?

Love doesn’t work that way.
Neither does marketing.

