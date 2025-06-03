How to get heard

In a busy room, the instinct is often to fight for the attention.

Say more.

Say it louder.

Repeat it until they can’t ignore it.

But noise is not the enemy.

Indifference is.

People aren’t ignoring you because they didn’t hear you.

They’re ignoring you because your message adds to the noise.

Another “My take” against all the other My-takes.

It doesn’t simplify.

It doesn’t help them decide.

It doesn’t make the choice easier.

Strong messages don’t compete for attention.

They create focus.

They help people see what matters.

In a way they can align with.

Stop persuading harder.

Start resonating stronger.

Keep lighting the path!