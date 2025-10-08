How to deliver hard truths

Some leaders sugarcoat the truth because they think it’s kinder.

But sugar melts. And when it does, all that’s left is a sticky mess.

One of the reasons they soften the bad news is because they want to protect their people.

They think a spoonful of sugar makes it easier to handle.

But here’s the problem: when the coating melts (and it always does), what’s left is the mess: the sense that something’s missing, that something doesn’t quite add up.

The wondering that now follows is often worse than the truth.

People will try to piece things together. And pretty quickly, the version that spreads in their conversations sounds much scarier than the real story ever was.

That’s why I always prefer clarity. Transparency. Honesty.

It might not taste as sweet as the sugared version.

But it’s far healthier.

Trust me: People can handle the truth.

Doubt is a lot harder to handle for them.

It makes people sick.

So if you want to light the path, don’t sweeten the truth.

Say it as it is. Plain and simple.

To me, that’s way kinder than serving a spoonful of sugar.

Keep lighting the path,

Michael