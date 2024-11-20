What if three hours could completely change how people see you?

Yesterday, I received this message from Richard Bretschneider (emphasis mine):

“I was reflecting on our coaching session from (5? 6?) years ago. Back then, I came to you because I was feeling a bit frustrated: I received positive feedback on my presentations, but nobody really remembered what I had said. Last Thursday, I gave the keynote at the World Usability Day, and I’m overwhelmed by how many people started discussions with me afterward, how many are quoting me or mentioning me in their posts. Even an invitation to a podcast came out of it. Of course, I’ve put in a lot of work and reflection over the years to improve. But without a doubt, a turning point and a true key moment came from you during those three hours of coaching. Simplifying the message, giving it structure, starting with a story, and more. This is probably the 10th time I’ve thanked you for this ;-) But please take it as a genuine and heartfelt expression of my gratitude.”

Three hours!

I’d love to sell you a huge program. But the truth is that Richard is not the exception, but the norm. (Unfortunately for me,) a single session is often all it takes.

If you’d like to see what one session could do for you, let’s talk!

Thanks, Richard, keep lighting the path!

PS: It’s been 7 years, in fact ;-)