How intelligent is your team?

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, recently said, “IQ without EQ, it’s just a waste of IQ.”



Not long ago, people would have been laughed out of the room for a statement like this. But here we are …

The leader of one of the biggest tech companies says it out loud.

As you know, I come from a tech background. I was surrounded by people who could basically calculate anything, build anything, and debug anything. If there was a puzzle, someone would raise their hand and start cracking it.

Unsurprisingly, the widespread belief was simply that more intelligent people would produce better outcomes.

Only that that’s not true.

Those same teams failed when they couldn’t end an argument. Or they went silent because they didn’t feel safe to speak the truth. They wasted weeks on side-tracks that didn’t contribute to the strategy.

People felt misunderstood and were misunderstood.

In environments like these, intelligence stops being a strength.

It’s simply unused potential.

That is the reality many companies face today. The real bottleneck is rarely knowledge.

Even more so, when we take AI into the equation.

If AI is eating IQ work, what exactly is left that only humans can do?

So, the bottleneck isn’t knowledge. It’s the inability to talk about what truly matters. It’s the inability to empathize with others. To notice what people are actually worried about, even when they do not say it out loud.

Teams get stuck not because they lack IQ but because the conversations that would unlock progress never happen.

This is why Nadella’s line matters so much today.

EQ is no longer a nice to have. It is the condition that allows IQ to work at all.

And this places communication right at the center of modern leadership. Not in the form of polished statements or clever storytelling.

No, I mean the kind that invites people to speak with clarity. That fosters curiosity. That makes it safe to speak up. That surfaces the skeptical voices just as much as the enthusiastic ones.

Think of it like this:

IQ only matters when it flows between people.

And that flow is almost never an intellectual problem. It is an emotional one.

It depends on whether people believe their thoughts will be met with curiosity rather than consequences. Whether we strive to get it right instead of fighting over who is right.

This is why Nadella is right about EQ.

EQ is not the candle next to the spotlight of IQ. It is the oxygen that lets the flame burn at all.

That’s why Nadella’s line is more than a nice slogan.

If you want more IQ inside your company, you do not begin with more intellectual talent.

You begin with the simple act of making it possible for people to tell the truth.

Everything flows from there.

What’s your take on this?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael

