How curious are you?

How many of you recognize this pattern in your organization?



A bit strange, isn’t it? Everyone loves to persuade while no one likes to be persuaded.

I wonder if that’s the reason why curiosity works so well.

Because it’s so rare …

A leader who shows up genuinely curious.

Who’s not pushing their agenda at all costs.

Or trying to save their face because they feel they can’t show a sign of weakness.

No, simply curious for what’s true.

Where we stand.

What the real assessment of progress is.

What the customers say.

What the quiet person at the back of the room is thinking.

That leader is rare.

But in my experience, if people feel that presence, they open up.

They share their thoughts more openly.

They raise concerns earlier.

They flag issues proactively.

What’s your experience?

Keep lighting the path,

Michael

PS: This is part of a new Perspective series that occasionally builds on my work on “What the Best Leaders Say”. There’s more on this in Issue 1, titled “How You Know You’re One of Them”.