You’ve been told to get people’s attention.

As if that was the hard part …

But attention is cheap.

Everyone gets attention – for a second.

(If in doubt, throw money at the problem.)

But what happens after they notice you?

That’s where most messages die.

Picture a crowded room.

Voices everywhere.

(Could be LinkedIn, your meeting room, …)

Someone raises their voice, loud and sharp.

For a moment, everyone turns their heads.

But they’re already asking themselves:

→ “Do I trust where this is going?”

→ “Do I believe you see what I see?”

→ “Do I feel this is going to be relevant?”

If the answer is no, it doesn’t matter how polished your words sound.

People turn away again.

Because attention was never the actual problem.

It’s what happens after you get it.

How would your communication change if,

instead of fighting for attention, you focused on

earning their trust for what comes next.

Perhaps by showing, in every word, that

you understand their reality better than anyone else.

When they feel that, they lean in.

You’ve got their attention.

But more importantly, you’ve got their permission to guide them.

Keep lighting the path!