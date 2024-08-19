When we have a conversation with a friend, we listen.

We give them space.

Try to understand what’s really going on.

See them. Hear them. Get them.

We don’t talk down to them.

We treat them with respect.

We don’t just tell them what they want to hear.

We tell them what they need to hear.

We are honest with them.

We don’t recommend something to a good friend when it benefits us.

We recommend it when we think that it benefits them.

But also, we laugh.

We have fun together.

We allow ourselves to be vulnerable.

And we’re patient.

What if you treated your audience that way?

PS: I’m doing a LinkedIn Live with Julian Treasure whose talk “How to speak so that people want to listen” is the 6th most viewed TED talk of all time. Join us on LinkedIn.