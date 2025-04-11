Focused messages

The more focused your message is, the better it spreads.

Not because people try harder to remember.

But because you make it easier for them.

Yet most communicators do the opposite:

They bury their message under layers of “just to be safe” details.

They think that when they cover all bases, they’re being thorough.

What they’re really doing is forcing their audience to do the work.

But when you make people work too hard, they won’t.

They won’t pass your message along.

They won’t remember what mattered.

Or worse: they’ll remember the wrong thing.

In the end, it comes down to a choice:

Either you decide what your message is about.

Or your audience will decide for you.

Not long ago, I wrote a little ebook about this, called Super Focused Communication.

It’s now free to download.

It helps you strip away the noise and sharpen your message until it truly resonates.

So people remember exactly what you want them to remember.

So it’s easy for them to pass your message along.

Hope you find it useful. (And pass it along)

Keep lighting the path!