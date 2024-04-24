Book a call
That one message

If I forced you to remove one message from your website, which one would you remove?

Why don’t you?

.
.
.

No, honestly now:
Would removing that message make your story weaker or stronger?

We seldom look at it that way. Most people just evaluate completeness. Through that lens, it’s obvious that nuance and detail will be missing when you remove that message.

But will that make your story weaker?
Or perhaps stronger?

Act accordingly!

PS: So what did you do? Did you leave it, remove it, or change it? I’d love to read about your choice!

