Good vs. great talks

A good talk reveals something profound about the speaker;
a great talk reveals something profound about the audience.
After your talk, what can audiences see about themselves that they didn’t see before?
A good talk reveals something profound about the speaker;
a great talk reveals something profound about the audience.
After your talk, what can audiences see about themselves that they didn’t see before?
The Sales Director thought the COO was a coward while the COO thought the Sales Director was risking the business. It’s a common situation when
“In order to play fast, you gotta practice slowly.” That’s what my guitar teacher kept hammering on me. Each time I ignored his advice, I
That brilliant keynote speech that told a story about climbing the Mount Everest and inspired you to finally start your company. That fascinating book that