Fancy words, zero clarity


Out of all the ideas, stories, and strategies I shared in my last keynote, this was the most photographed slide. By a wide margin.

A gloriously overengineered nonsense-bingo of ai-generated buzzwords and boardroom poetry.

All leading up to… 42.

And honestly?
I love it.

We laugh at this language because we know it’s true.
Too often, that’s how strategy sounds.
Fancy words. Zero clarity.

And at the same time, we crave words that actually make sense.

Words that connect.
That mean something.
That don’t require three translation layers and a strategy consultant to decipher.

So if this was your favorite slide too, you’re not alone.

It reminds us not to take our jargon so seriously.
And rather say what matters in plain and simple words.

What’s the most ridiculous phrase you’ve heard lately?

Keep lighting the path.
(And leave the synergy-driven resilience orchestration to someone else.)

