Explaining the map

Most people treat communication like using a map.

They explain where everything is, how to get there, and quite a number of other details …

That’s clarity.

But some communicators know that’s not enough. Instead of telling you how to get there, they actually take you there.

Or at least that’s what it feels like when you listen to them.

For years, I thought the goal was to explain things clearly. Structure my argument, make it easy to follow, find slick words.

And yeah, sometimes that worked. But too often it didn’t.

Nothing really changed.

The harsh truth is if your message isn’t changing how people see things… it might as well not exist.

I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to feel that gap, that frustration of knowing you have something important to say but then seeing it’s just not getting through.

That’s why I put together a little workbook to complement my latest book “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. It’s a workbook in the literal sense of the word and it contains the exact prompts that have helped me and my clients find words that don’t just explain but take people there.

If you’ve ever felt that gap between what you say and what actually lands, I hope that this workbook can help you see a different path.

Get it here.