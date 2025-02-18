Book a call

Explaining the map

Most people treat communication like using a map.

They explain where everything is, how to get there, and quite a number of other details …

That’s clarity.

But some communicators know that’s not enough. Instead of telling you how to get there, they actually take you there.

Or at least that’s what it feels like when you listen to them.

For years, I thought the goal was to explain things clearly. Structure my argument, make it easy to follow, find slick words.

And yeah, sometimes that worked. But too often it didn’t.

Nothing really changed.

The harsh truth is if your message isn’t changing how people see things… it might as well not exist.

I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to feel that gap, that frustration of knowing you have something important to say but then seeing it’s just not getting through.

That’s why I put together a little workbook to complement my latest book “The PATH to Strategic Impact”. It’s a workbook in the literal sense of the word and it contains the exact prompts that have helped me and my clients find words that don’t just explain but take people there.

If you’ve ever felt that gap between what you say and what actually lands, I hope that this workbook can help you see a different path.

Get it here.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Look inside!

Read More

Compared to what?

You might copywrite a text faster than anyone else in town. But on the other side of the planet, I can find someone who writes

Read »

What if it works?

“Let’s try this and see if it works.” That’s the core of play. To try things that might work although we are not sure whether

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.