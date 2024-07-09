Book a call
Search
Close this search box.

The appeal of the new

Recently, I visited a bookstore and overheard a conversation with a customer was hesitant to pick up a book by any author he hadn’t read before.

That reminded me of a person I know who avoids restaurants he hasn’t tried yet.

And another one who prefers to watch movies she already knows.

I think it’s a myth that people crave the new.

Some certainly do.

But most don’t.

They crave familiar.
They hate the risk that always comes with the new.

If you speak to an audience praising your innovation, keep this in mind.

You’re certainly excited by the new ideas, the breakthrough design, the fresh take.

But is that true for audience?

Are they eager to take the risk of the unknown?

Or do they need a little reassurance of the familiar, to see the things that haven’t changed, to be reminded of how that fits with what they already know?

It’s easy to get caught up in our own excitement for the innovation, but it’s just as important to give our audience a chance to catch up.

Get Daily Insights on The Art of Communicating for Free

Read More

Just thinking

When was the last time you were just sitting somewhere and thinking? No devices, books, magazines, music etc. Just you thinking … Some thoughts will

Read »

Consistency vs. Stagnation

There’s a fine line between consistency in your actions and stagnation. Stagnation is almost inevitable when you act the same way over and over again.

Read »

Daily insights on
The Art of Communicating

Find the right words and
make a bigger impact!!
You can opt-out any time but I think you’ll really like what you get. Please see my privacy terms.