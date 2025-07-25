Doing what you love

I’m going into refresh mode for the next three weeks and I’m going to play the guitar a lot.

Here’s a little piece I recorded yesterday.



When I pick up the guitar, I often just play what comes to mind in the moment.

Often that’s just fragments, a lick here, some chords there.

But sometimes, as I continue to explore, random notes turn into something beautiful.

Hope you enjoy it.

Don’t forget to take a rest at times and simply do what you love, with no need to prove anything to anyone.

Whatever that is for you, enjoy that moment.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: During the 3 weeks, I’ll go silent on this newsletter but the podcast will have new content. Hope you have a good time and see you soon!