Subscribe

Doing what you love

I’m going into refresh mode for the next three weeks and I’m going to play the guitar a lot.
Here’s a little piece I recorded yesterday.


When I pick up the guitar, I often just play what comes to mind in the moment.

Often that’s just fragments, a lick here, some chords there.

But sometimes, as I continue to explore, random notes turn into something beautiful.

Hope you enjoy it.

Don’t forget to take a rest at times and simply do what you love, with no need to prove anything to anyone.

Whatever that is for you, enjoy that moment.

Keep lighting the path!

PS: During the 3 weeks, I’ll go silent on this newsletter but the podcast will have new content. Hope you have a good time and see you soon!

Check out my new book
The PATH to Strategic Impact

Get the free “In a nutshell” version

Get The Art of Communicating in your inbox.
Short and actionable posts on how to find words that drive action.

I value your privacy. No spam. Just “Great stuff, brilliantly articulated” (to use the words of longtime reader David).

Read More

Curiosity

Many presenters tell their audience everything but fail to make them curious for anything. It’s exactly the other way around: Start from curiosity and ignore

Read »